ClickUp
Setapp
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across all content
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Cross-platform access (web, desktop, mobile)
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Free Forever plan