The #1 Setapp Alternative

Setapp bundles apps. ClickUp unifies work.

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and collaboration into one workspace so teams stop juggling subscriptions and start shipping faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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One workspace replaces dozens of apps

ClickUp vs Setapp

Setapp offers 260+ apps through subscriptions. ClickUp delivers integrated project management, docs, chat, and AI in one platform.

Setapp

  • 260+ separate apps requiring switching between tools
  • Task-based search to find apps, not unified project views
  • Time tracking requires third-party apps like Rize
  • Limited automation across disconnected applications
  • Search confined to individual apps, not cross-platform

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals unified in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over app subscription bundles

ClickUp eliminates tool sprawl with native task management, docs, chat, goals, and AI. Work in one platform instead of switching between dozens of apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Setapp

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across all content
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workspace & Collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Cross-platform access (web, desktop, mobile)
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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