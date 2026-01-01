ClickUp
Serviceware Performance
Custom Fields for budget tracking
Table view for spreadsheet-style planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for forecasting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Real-time Dashboards with live data
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest permissions
No per-user licensing fees