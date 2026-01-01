The #1 Serviceware Performance Alternative

Performance tools plan budgets. ClickUp delivers results.

ClickUp unites planning, execution, and real-time tracking so finance teams ship forecasts faster without expensive CPM licenses or constant connectivity.
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Built for teams who execute, not just plan

ClickUp vs Serviceware Performance

Stop paying enterprise CPM prices for tools that slow down when you need them most. ClickUp scales with your team without performance lag or licensing walls.

Serviceware Performance

  • Performance degrades with large datasets and API responses
  • Steep learning curve; requires frequent documentation consultation
  • Expensive enterprise licensing for advanced features
  • Cloud-dependent; limited offline functionality
  • Focused on CPM; lacks native task execution and collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Dashboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with Offline Mode for limited connectivity
  • Unlimited members on Free plan; no per-user licensing
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for budget tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual data entry
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Serviceware Performance?

ClickUp combines financial planning, project execution, and real-time reporting in one platform. Automate routine tasks, track budgets live, and collaborate without expensive CPM licenses.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Serviceware Performance

Financial Planning & Budgeting
Custom Fields for budget tracking
Table view for spreadsheet-style planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for forecasting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Reporting & Analytics
Real-time Dashboards with live data
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Task Execution & Collaboration
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Access
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest permissions
No per-user licensing fees
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HIPAA
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