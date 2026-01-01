ClickUp
ServiceManager
Custom statuses for job workflows
Multiple service attempt tracking
Recurring tasks for repeat clients
Task dependencies for multi-step workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates with auto-population
Proofing for annotating PDFs and images
Document storage and organization
Flexible guest permissions without logins
Requires client portal login
Real-time Chat for client communication
Assigned comments for client feedback
Email notifications for job updates
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Map)
Limited to job list views
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Map view for location-based jobs
15+ Custom Field types (Location, Phone, Email, Money, Progress, Formula)
Basic custom fields only
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Offline Mode for field teams
Requires internet for sync
Native mobile apps (iOS & Android)
1,000+ native integrations and Zapier support
Limited integrations; setup fees apply
API access for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid plans only