The #1 ServeManager Alternative

ServeManager tracks serves. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites job tracking, client communication, document workflows, and team collaboration so process serving agencies eliminate tool sprawl and scale without complexity.
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Built for agencies that do more than serve papers

ClickUp vs ServeManager

ServeManager handles affidavits and service attempts. ClickUp manages your entire operation—jobs, clients, payments, team coordination, and growth—in one workspace.

ServeManager

  • Purpose-built for process serving workflows only
  • Limited customization for non-serving business processes
  • Client portal requires separate logins for status updates
  • Mobile app dependent on internet for real-time sync
  • Integrations require setup fees or custom API development

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and task management in one workspace
  • Custom Fields track service attempts, GPS data, payment status, and case details
  • Flexible guest permissions let clients view job status without full accounts
  • Offline Mode keeps field teams productive without connectivity
  • 1,000+ integrations including payment processors and accounting tools
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why agencies choose ClickUp over ServeManager

ClickUp handles job tracking, client collaboration, document workflows, team coordination, and business operations in one customizable workspace. Scale your agency without adding tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ServiceManager

Task & Job Management
Custom statuses for job workflows
Multiple service attempt tracking
Recurring tasks for repeat clients
Task dependencies for multi-step workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates with auto-population
Proofing for annotating PDFs and images
Document storage and organization
Client Collaboration
Flexible guest permissions without logins
Requires client portal login
Real-time Chat for client communication
Assigned comments for client feedback
Email notifications for job updates
Views & Reporting
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Map)
Limited to job list views
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Map view for location-based jobs
Custom Fields & Data Tracking
15+ Custom Field types (Location, Phone, Email, Money, Progress, Formula)
Basic custom fields only
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode for field teams
Requires internet for sync
Native mobile apps (iOS & Android)
Integrations & Payments
1,000+ native integrations and Zapier support
Limited integrations; setup fees apply
API access for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid plans only
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