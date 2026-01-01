The #1 Service1 Alternative

Service1 plans field ops. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams coordinate field service, back-office ops, and customer projects without juggling separate platforms.
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ClickUp vs Service1

Service1 optimizes dispatch and routing. ClickUp connects field ops to marketing, sales, product, and support in one workspace.

Service1

  • Field service focus; requires separate tools for broader work
  • Limited views optimized for dispatch and scheduling
  • Time tracking tied to field operations only
  • Automations require Salesforce platform expertise
  • Cloud-only deployment on Salesforce infrastructure

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Service1

Service1 excels at field service dispatch. ClickUp scales from field ops to enterprise-wide collaboration with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time chat built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Service1

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Strategy
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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