ClickUp
Service1
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Free Forever plan