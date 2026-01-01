The #1 SEO Writing AI Alternative

SEO Writing AI writes articles. ClickUp ships content.

ClickUp unites editorial calendars, collaborative Docs, task workflows, and team Chat so content teams publish faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs SEO Writing AI

SEO Writing AI generates articles but leaves teams juggling spreadsheets, Slack threads, and Google Docs for collaboration and project tracking.

SEO Writing AI

  • AI article generation without project management
  • Requires external tools for editorial workflows
  • No native task tracking or team collaboration
  • Limited visibility into content pipeline and deadlines
  • Expensive paid tiers for bulk generation features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom statuses for editorial stages (Draft, Review, Published)
  • Timeline views for publishing schedules and content calendars
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • 15+ Custom Field types to track SEO scores, keywords, and traffic
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Why content teams choose ClickUp over SEO Writing AI

ClickUp connects content strategy to execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards. Track SEO performance, manage editorial calendars, and collaborate in real time without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SEO WRITING

AI Content Creation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Fields for dynamic content and calculations
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Tasks & Project Management
Custom statuses for editorial workflows
Task dependencies for content workflows
Recurring tasks for content schedules
Timeline (Gantt) view for publishing calendars
Calendar view for editorial planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for annotating content attachments
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Custom Fields & Tracking
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Rating, Progress, Money)
Formula Fields for content performance calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations
WordPress auto-publishing
Zoom integration for content reviews
Google Drive and Dropbox file attachments
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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