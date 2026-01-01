ClickUp
SEO WRITING
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Fields for dynamic content and calculations
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Custom statuses for editorial workflows
Task dependencies for content workflows
Recurring tasks for content schedules
Timeline (Gantt) view for publishing calendars
Calendar view for editorial planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Real-time Chat for team communication
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for annotating content attachments
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Rating, Progress, Money)
Formula Fields for content performance calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
WordPress auto-publishing
Zoom integration for content reviews
Google Drive and Dropbox file attachments
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members