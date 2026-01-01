ClickUp
Sembly
AI meeting transcription
AI-generated meeting summaries
Action items become trackable tasks
Meeting recordings with playback
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members