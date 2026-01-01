The #1 Sembly Alternative

Sembly records meetings. ClickUp turns them into work.

ClickUp unites meeting notes, action items, and project execution in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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From meeting notes to shipped work

ClickUp vs Sembly

Sembly captures what was said. ClickUp connects meeting outcomes to trackable work so nothing falls through the cracks.

Sembly

  • AI transcription and meeting summaries
  • Action items extracted but not connected to execution
  • Meeting notes live separately from project management
  • Limited project tracking beyond meeting records
  • Teams need separate tools for task management and delivery

ClickUp

  • AI Notetaker joins meetings and creates transcripts automatically
  • Action items become trackable tasks with assignees and due dates
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and tasks in one workspace
  • Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views for project visibility
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-up work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Sembly?

ClickUp connects meeting outcomes to execution with native task management, time tracking, and project views. Teams move from discussion to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sembly

Meeting Management & AI
AI meeting transcription
AI-generated meeting summaries
Action items become trackable tasks
Meeting recordings with playback
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT