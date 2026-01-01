ClickUp
Semantha
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across all content
Document classification and routing
Multilingual document support
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Free Forever plan with unlimited users