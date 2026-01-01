The #1 Semantha Alternative

Semantha analyzes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between document analysis tools and project management platforms.
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ClickUp vs Semantha

Semantha specializes in semantic document analysis. ClickUp combines document management with full project execution in one workspace.

Semantha

  • Specialized semantic text analysis and document processing
  • Requires separate project management tools for task execution
  • Focused on contract analysis, legal documents, and compliance workflows
  • Enterprise-focused with on-premises or cloud deployment options
  • Pricing not publicly available; requires sales contact

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds information across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence
  • 100+ automations route tasks and organize documents based on custom rules
  • ClickUp AI summarizes documents, extracts key information, and assists with writing
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Semantha

ClickUp combines document management with full project execution. Organize knowledge, automate workflows, and track progress without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Semantha

Document Management & Search
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across all content
Document classification and routing
Multilingual document support
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT