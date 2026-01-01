The #1 Sell.Do Alternative

Sell.Do manages leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites lead tracking, site visits, negotiations, and client docs in one workspace so real estate teams close faster without switching between CRM, spreadsheets, and chat apps.
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Close more deals with less friction

ClickUp vs Sell.Do

Sell.Do locks essential features behind expensive enterprise tiers. ClickUp gives you lead management, automations, and collaboration on affordable plans.

Sell.Do

  • Separate tools for CRM, communication, and documents
  • Limited automation on lower tiers
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full features
  • Basic field types without formula calculations
  • Performance issues with large lead databases

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and pipeline updates
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields for phone, email, rating, and deal value
  • Timeline and Workload views for capacity planning
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Why real estate teams choose ClickUp over Sell.Do

ClickUp delivers lead management, sales automation, and client collaboration without the performance lag or enterprise pricing walls that slow down Sell.Do users.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sell.Do

Lead & Sales Management
Custom pipeline stages with drag-and-drop
Lead behavior tracking and engagement analytics
Custom Fields for phone, email, rating, and deal value
Formula Fields for ROI and commission calculations
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Automation & Workflows
Sales and marketing automation
Automated follow-up reminders and task assignments
Recurring tasks for regular client check-ins
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for proposals and contracts
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Guest access for client collaboration
Views & Visualization
List and Board views for pipeline management
Calendar view for site visit scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style data management
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Campaign ROI tracking and attribution
Time tracking with reporting
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant for proposals and emails
AI-powered Connected Search across workspace
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field teams
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
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