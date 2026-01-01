ClickUp
Sell.Do
Custom pipeline stages with drag-and-drop
Lead behavior tracking and engagement analytics
Custom Fields for phone, email, rating, and deal value
Formula Fields for ROI and commission calculations
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Sales and marketing automation
Automated follow-up reminders and task assignments
Recurring tasks for regular client check-ins
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for proposals and contracts
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Guest access for client collaboration
List and Board views for pipeline management
Calendar view for site visit scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style data management
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Campaign ROI tracking and attribution
Time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistant for proposals and emails
AI-powered Connected Search across workspace
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field teams
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans with advanced features