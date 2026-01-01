ClickUp
SearchUnify
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
AI-powered search relevance
Natural language search queries
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with content indexing
Link Docs directly to tasks for context
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members