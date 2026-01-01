ClickUp
SearchExpress
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Native file storage and organization
Version control and check-in/check-out
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Progress, Rating)
Multi-step approval workflows
Automated email alerts and notifications
Recurring tasks and reminders
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered data extraction from documents
Connected Search across apps
Natural language Q&A with ChatGPT
Real-time team chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Audit trail and activity tracking
Custom report builder
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes