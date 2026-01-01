The #1 SearchExpress Alternative

SearchExpress stores documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and AI so teams collaborate on documents and execute projects without switching between storage systems and work tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work on documents, not around them

ClickUp vs SearchExpress

SearchExpress archives documents behind per-user fees. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and team collaboration in one workspace.

SearchExpress

  • Document storage separate from task management
  • $39-$49 per user monthly for core features
  • Performance issues with large document collections
  • Limited collaboration beyond document annotations
  • Search confined to document repository only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
  • 100+ automations for approval workflows
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SearchExpress

ClickUp connects document management to project execution with tasks, workflows, and AI. SearchExpress stores files but leaves teams switching tools to get work done.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SearchExpress

Document Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Native file storage and organization
Version control and check-in/check-out
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Progress, Rating)
Workflow Automation
Multi-step approval workflows
Automated email alerts and notifications
Recurring tasks and reminders
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered data extraction from documents
Connected Search across apps
Natural language Q&A with ChatGPT
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Audit trail and activity tracking
Custom report builder
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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