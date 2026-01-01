The #1 SearchBlox Alternative

SearchBlox indexes content. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI-powered Connected Search so teams find answers and ship work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs SearchBlox

SearchBlox focuses on enterprise search. ClickUp delivers search plus the workspace to execute on what you find.

SearchBlox

  • Search-only platform requires separate tools for execution
  • Performance issues with large collections slow teams down
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory upgrades
  • Steep learning curve for advanced features
  • Limited collaboration; sharing with teams is cumbersome

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp + Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SearchBlox

SearchBlox delivers search infrastructure. ClickUp combines AI-powered search with the workspace to plan, collaborate, and ship—no tool-switching required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SearchBlox

Search & Discovery
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Search within collaborative Docs
Real-time search across tasks and comments
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans without enterprise pricing walls
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