ClickUp
SearchBlox
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Search within collaborative Docs
Real-time search across tasks and comments
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans without enterprise pricing walls