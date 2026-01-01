ClickUp
Scrumify
Sprint planning with custom statuses
Scrum Board for task tracking
Product backlog prioritization
Sprint-based time-boxing (1, 2, or 4 weeks)
Timeline (Gantt) views for visual roadmaps
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Workload view for capacity planning
Monte Carlo forecasting
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Clip for screen recording
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members