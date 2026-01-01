The #1 Scrumify Alternative

Scrumify plans sprints. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites backlog planning, sprint execution, roadmaps, and team collaboration so you deliver faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Scrumify

Scrumify focuses on Scrum ceremonies. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, docs, goals, and AI in one workspace.

Scrumify

  • Scrum-focused with backlog and sprint boards
  • Monte Carlo forecasting for delivery predictions
  • Increments tab for showcasing completed work
  • Limited to sprint-based workflows
  • No native docs, chat, or goal tracking

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline views for visual roadmaps and dependencies
  • Goals with task linking for strategic alignment
  • 100+ automations to reduce manual overhead
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Scrumify?

ClickUp combines sprint execution with strategic planning, real-time collaboration, and AI-powered workflows so teams move from idea to release without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Scrumify

Sprint Management
Sprint planning with custom statuses
Scrum Board for task tracking
Product backlog prioritization
Sprint-based time-boxing (1, 2, or 4 weeks)
Planning & Roadmapping
Timeline (Gantt) views for visual roadmaps
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Task dependencies and relationships
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Workload view for capacity planning
Monte Carlo forecasting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Time Tracking & Productivity
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Clip for screen recording
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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