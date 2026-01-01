The #1 Scale Alternative

Scale builds AI models. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting for enterprise contracts.
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ClickUp vs Scale

Scale specializes in AI model training. ClickUp delivers the all-in-one workspace teams need to plan, execute, and ship work.

Scale

  • Specialized AI model training and data annotation
  • Requires enterprise contracts for full capabilities
  • Pay-as-you-go limited to self-serve experiments
  • Focused on data labeling, not project execution
  • No native task management or collaboration tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Scale for work management

Scale excels at AI model development. ClickUp delivers the complete workspace teams need to plan, collaborate, and ship work without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Scale

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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