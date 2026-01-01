ClickUp
Scale
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes