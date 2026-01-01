ClickUp
Scaffold Platform
Collaborative Docs for proposal writing
RFP intake and management
Proposal templates and reusable content
Bid packaging for construction projects
AI writing assistance for proposals
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automation
AI agents for specialized tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for resource planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Project estimation tools
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Cross-functional team collaboration
Custom Dashboards
Revenue intelligence and opportunity prioritization
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing