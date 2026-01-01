The #1 Scaffold Platform Alternative

Scaffold Platform scaffolds proposals. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites proposal writing, project planning, and team execution in one workspace so you close deals faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Scaffold Platform

Scaffold Platform focuses on RFP responses. ClickUp connects proposals to delivery so teams win and execute seamlessly.

Scaffold Platform

  • AI agents for proposals, revenue intelligence, and scoping
  • RFP management with 40% faster response times
  • Bid packaging for construction and project-based work
  • Estimation tools and project timeline creation
  • Pricing not publicly available; enterprise-focused

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for proposal collaboration
  • Timeline views and Workload planning for accurate project scoping
  • Connected Search finds past proposals across ClickUp and Google Drive
  • ClickUp AI writes proposal content and summarizes RFP requirements
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Scaffold Platform?

ClickUp connects proposal creation to project execution with tasks, Docs, Timeline views, and AI. Manage RFPs, scope projects, and deliver work in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Scaffold Platform

Proposal Management
Collaborative Docs for proposal writing
RFP intake and management
Proposal templates and reusable content
Bid packaging for construction projects
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for proposals
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automation
AI agents for specialized tasks
Project Planning & Execution
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for resource planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Project estimation tools
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
Cross-functional team collaboration
Analytics & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Revenue intelligence and opportunity prioritization
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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