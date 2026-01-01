ClickUp
Sapience Vue
Time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with executive KPIs
Burnout and attrition risk detection
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Custom Fields with Formula support
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
100+ workflow automations
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan