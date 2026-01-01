ClickUp
SAP Conversational AI
AI-powered chatbot builder
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, Connected Search)
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
SAP ecosystem integration
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams
Free Forever plan