ClickUp
SAP Build
Drag-and-drop workflow automation
Prebuilt automation templates
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for multi-step workflows
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans