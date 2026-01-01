The #1 SAP Build Alternative

SAP Build automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams ship faster without switching between disconnected enterprise tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs SAP Build

SAP Build focuses on enterprise automation and low-code apps. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

SAP Build

  • Separate tools for apps, automation, and workspaces
  • Limited views focused on process flows and forms
  • Complex setup for advanced automation scenarios
  • Internet dependency for syncing and collaboration
  • Enterprise pricing with steep learning curve

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; no performance lag
  • Offline Mode for uninterrupted productivity
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SAP Build

ClickUp combines project management, automation, and AI in one platform. Teams execute faster without juggling enterprise tools or managing complex integrations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SAP Build

Process Automation
Drag-and-drop workflow automation
Prebuilt automation templates
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for multi-step workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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