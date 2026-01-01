The #1 SalesRabbit Alternative

SalesRabbit maps leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites lead tracking, team chat, docs, and performance dashboards so field sales teams work faster without juggling multiple tools.
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ClickUp vs SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit focuses on territory mapping. ClickUp gives you the full sales workspace—leads, proposals, coaching, and reporting in one platform.

SalesRabbit

  • Territory mapping requires paid Team plan ($49/user/month)
  • No built-in docs or chat; proposals need separate tools
  • Analytics and leaderboards locked behind Team plan paywall
  • Limited automation capabilities for lead workflows
  • Free Lite plan restricts territory management and reporting

ClickUp

  • Native docs, chat, and whiteboards for proposals and team collaboration
  • Custom fields track lead status, territory, and contact details without add-ons
  • Dashboards show real-time performance across all reps and territories
  • Automations move leads through your pipeline automatically
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why field sales teams choose ClickUp over SalesRabbit

ClickUp consolidates lead tracking, proposals, team communication, and performance reporting in one workspace. Stop paying for territory maps when you need a complete sales platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SalesRabbit

Lead & Territory Management
Map view for location-based lead tracking
Custom fields for lead status and territory assignment
Territory and area management
Route planning and optimization
Appointment scheduling
Docs & Proposals
Native collaborative docs
Proposal and contract creation
File attachments on lead records
Team Communication
Real-time team chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Reporting & Performance
Custom dashboards
Leaderboards and gamification
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected search across apps
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline mode
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