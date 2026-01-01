ClickUp
SalesRabbit
Map view for location-based lead tracking
Custom fields for lead status and territory assignment
Territory and area management
Route planning and optimization
Appointment scheduling
Native collaborative docs
Proposal and contract creation
File attachments on lead records
Real-time team chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Custom dashboards
Leaderboards and gamification
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected search across apps
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline mode