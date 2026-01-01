ClickUp
Salesmate
Custom Fields for contact data, deal values, lead sources
Bulk actions for updating, assigning, and managing contacts
Contact filters and saved segments
Visual Board views for deal stages
Multiple pipelines for different teams or products
Timeline (Gantt) view for deal workflows
Task dependencies for deal workflows
Real-time Chat for team discussions
Collaborative Docs for proposals and client materials
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for annotating client deliverables
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards for pipeline visibility
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Native mobile apps for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members