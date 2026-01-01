The #1 Salesmate Alternative

Salesmate tracks contacts. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites sales pipelines, client docs, team chat, and time tracking so you close deals faster without switching between CRM, project tools, and communication apps.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Close more deals with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Salesmate

Salesmate handles contacts and pipelines. ClickUp connects sales execution to delivery, client work, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Salesmate

  • CRM-focused; requires separate tools for project delivery
  • Contact management and pipeline views only
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Goals and revenue tracking stay separate from execution
  • Workflow automations limited to sales processes

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for client collaboration
  • Custom Fields for deal values, lead sources, and contact data
  • Time tracking built-in; no integrations needed
  • Goals link revenue targets directly to tasks
  • 100+ automations for lead assignment and follow-ups
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Salesmate

Salesmate manages contacts and deals. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery, client collaboration, and team execution so you close deals and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Salesmate

Contact & Lead Management
Custom Fields for contact data, deal values, lead sources
Bulk actions for updating, assigning, and managing contacts
Contact filters and saved segments
Sales Pipeline Management
Visual Board views for deal stages
Multiple pipelines for different teams or products
Timeline (Gantt) view for deal workflows
Task dependencies for deal workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team discussions
Collaborative Docs for proposals and client materials
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for annotating client deliverables
Time Tracking & Activity Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Goals & Revenue Tracking
Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards for pipeline visibility
AI & Automation
AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Native mobile apps for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT