The #1 Salesforce Starter Alternative

Salesforce Starter costs $25/user. ClickUp starts free.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and chat in one workspace so teams manage leads, projects, and campaigns without per-user paywalls or tool sprawl.
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ClickUp vs Salesforce Starter

Salesforce Starter charges $25/user/month for basic CRM. ClickUp delivers customizable CRM, project management, and collaboration—starting free.

Salesforce Starter

  • $25/user/month minimum for CRM access
  • Separate tools required for project management and collaboration
  • Limited to 2,000 emails per month on Starter plan
  • Advanced features locked behind $100/user Pro Suite
  • Steep learning curve with constant documentation lookups

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Email, Phone, Money, Progress)
  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for lead routing and deal tracking
  • 15+ views including Board, Timeline, Table, and Workload
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Salesforce Starter can't match?

ClickUp consolidates CRM, project management, docs, and chat into one affordable workspace. Salesforce Starter charges per user for basic features and requires add-ons for collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Salesforce Starter

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
360-degree customer view
Lead routing automation
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ specialized views
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings with screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Workspace & Collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with core features
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