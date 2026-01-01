ClickUp
Salesforce Starter
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
360-degree customer view
Lead routing automation
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ specialized views
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings with screen recording
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Free Forever plan with core features