ClickUp
Salesforce Service Cloud
Custom statuses for case progression
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine cases
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs for knowledge articles
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Pre-built automation templates
Custom automation builder
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Mind Maps for brainstorming
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions
Free Forever plan with unlimited users