The #1 Salesforce Service Cloud Alternative

Service Cloud tracks cases. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites case tracking, knowledge docs, team chat, and automations in one workspace so service teams resolve faster without expensive add-ons or consultant dependencies.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Resolve faster without the complexity

ClickUp vs Salesforce Service Cloud

Service Cloud requires costly licenses and complex setup. ClickUp consolidates case management, knowledge bases, and team collaboration in one intuitive platform.

Salesforce Service Cloud

  • Separate tools for cases, knowledge, and chat require integration
  • Einstein AI features require expensive add-on licenses
  • Per-user pricing increases costs as teams grow
  • Complex setup requires consultants and lengthy onboarding
  • Limited offline functionality creates connectivity dependencies

ClickUp

  • Native case tracking, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for routing and escalations on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Service Cloud?

ClickUp consolidates case management, knowledge documentation, team collaboration, and automation in one platform. Service teams resolve faster without expensive add-ons, consultant dependencies, or per-user seat costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Salesforce Service Cloud

Case Management
Custom statuses for case progression
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine cases
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs for knowledge articles
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Automations & Workflows
Pre-built automation templates
Custom automation builder
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Mind Maps for brainstorming
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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