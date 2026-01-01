ClickUp
Salesflare
Visual pipeline with Board and List views
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Task management with subtasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members