The #1 Salesflare Alternative

Salesflare automates data entry. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites CRM tracking, project delivery, and team collaboration so sales teams close deals without switching between five different tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better customer relationships

ClickUp vs Salesflare

Salesflare tracks contacts and emails. ClickUp manages deals, projects, and delivery in one workspace.

Salesflare

  • CRM-only tool; requires separate apps for project management
  • No native task management or project delivery features
  • Limited customization beyond contact and pipeline fields
  • Basic automation for email sequences and data capture
  • No goal tracking or strategic planning capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with Board and List views for visual pipeline management
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat unified in one platform
  • Custom Fields for deal tracking; Formula Fields for revenue calculations
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and workflows (paid plans)
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Salesflare?

ClickUp combines CRM tracking with project management, Docs, and collaboration tools. Manage deals, deliver client work, and track team performance without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Salesflare

Sales Pipeline Management
Visual pipeline with Board and List views
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Project Management & Delivery
Task management with subtasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT