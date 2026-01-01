ClickUp
SalesCaptain
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead enrichment and intent data
Custom statuses for pipeline stages
HubSpot and Salesforce integrations
Multi-channel campaign tracking
Automated follow-up sequences
Recurring tasks for campaign cadence
Task dependencies for campaign sequencing
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs for campaign planning
Whiteboards for strategy sessions
Assigned comments for action items
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity
Performance reports
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
5-level hierarchy
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Self-service campaign management