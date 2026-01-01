The #1 SalesCaptain Alternative

SalesCaptain automates outreach. ClickUp unites it with delivery.

ClickUp connects lead generation, campaign tracking, and project execution in one workspace so sales and delivery teams ship faster without switching tools.
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Close deals and deliver results in one workspace

ClickUp vs SalesCaptain

SalesCaptain handles outbound campaigns. ClickUp connects sales workflows to project delivery so teams move from prospect to shipped work without tool sprawl.

SalesCaptain

  • Managed service for LinkedIn, email, and SMS campaigns
  • Expert-led messaging and ICP validation
  • ChatGPT-powered response automation
  • Weekly and monthly performance reports
  • Requires ongoing service engagement for campaign execution

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for lead tracking
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for campaign planning
  • Timeline views and dependencies for multi-channel orchestration
  • Dashboards visualize pipeline health and team performance
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and lead routing
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that SalesCaptain can't match?

ClickUp unites CRM tracking, campaign management, and project delivery in one workspace. Automate follow-ups, visualize pipeline health, and connect sales to execution without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SalesCaptain

Lead Generation & CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead enrichment and intent data
Custom statuses for pipeline stages
HubSpot and Salesforce integrations
Campaign Management & Automation
Multi-channel campaign tracking
Automated follow-up sequences
Recurring tasks for campaign cadence
Task dependencies for campaign sequencing
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs for campaign planning
Whiteboards for strategy sessions
Assigned comments for action items
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view for campaign planning
Workload view for team capacity
Performance reports
Views & Organization
15+ view types
Tasks in Multiple Lists
5-level hierarchy
Time Tracking & Productivity
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Self-service campaign management
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