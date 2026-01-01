The #1 Sage Sales Management Alternative

Sage tracks field visits. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites pipeline tracking, docs, goals, and time tracking so sales teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Sage Sales Management

Sage locks essential features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives sales teams unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration on the Free plan.

Sage Sales Management

  • Separate tools for docs, chat, and project management
  • Limited users and features on lower tiers
  • Basic automations require Professional plan
  • Goals disconnected from daily execution
  • Custom fields limited to Professional and Performance plans

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for quote approvals and follow-ups
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Custom Fields track commissions, forecasts, and deal stages
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why sales teams choose ClickUp over Sage

ClickUp delivers pipeline management, goal tracking, and team collaboration without expensive upgrades. Automate routine tasks, visualize workload, and connect strategy to execution in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sage Sales Management

Sales Pipeline & Opportunity Management
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop stages
Multiple pipelines for different sales processes
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies for deal workflows
Goals & Performance Tracking
Native goal tracking with task linking
Revenue and quota tracking
Team performance dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
Mobile & Field Sales
Offline Mode
Location Custom Fields
Native time tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Views & Reporting
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Email and calendar sync
Zapier integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
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