ClickUp
Sage Sales Management
Visual pipeline with drag-and-drop stages
Multiple pipelines for different sales processes
Custom Fields for deal tracking
Task dependencies for deal workflows
Native goal tracking with task linking
Revenue and quota tracking
Team performance dashboards
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings
Offline Mode
Location Custom Fields
Native time tracking
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Microsoft Teams integration
Email and calendar sync
Zapier integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier