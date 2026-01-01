The #1 Sage Intacct Alternative

Sage Intacct tracks finances. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, time tracking, and automations so finance teams execute projects without juggling disconnected systems.
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ClickUp vs Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct specializes in financial accounting. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution for finance operations teams.

Sage Intacct

  • Financial accounting platform requiring separate project tools
  • Time tracking requires add-on modules and integrations
  • Limited workflow automation outside financial processes
  • Reporting focused on financial metrics, not project execution
  • Expensive per-user licensing for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations for approvals and workflows on paid plans
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, Workload, and Calendar
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Sage Intacct?

ClickUp consolidates project management, collaboration, and time tracking in one platform. Finance teams execute work without switching between accounting software and separate PM tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Sage Intacct

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Requires separate project management tool
Multiple view types
Financial reporting views only
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Time Tracking & Approvals
Native time tracking
Requires Time and Expense Management add-on module
Timesheet approvals
Available with Time and Expense Management module
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Requires separate communication tool
Collaborative Docs
No native documentation system
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Requires Zoom or other meeting tool integration
Screen recording
Automations & Workflows
Workflow automations
Limited to financial processes; AP automation requires AI add-on
Custom Fields with formulas
Financial fields only; limited customization outside accounting
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Sage Copilot for financial analysis and variance reporting
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Financial dashboards with multi-dimensional reporting
Workload view
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode
Cloud-based system requires internet connection
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
No free tier; paid licensing required
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