ClickUp
Runn
Workload view for capacity planning
Skills-based resource allocation
Utilization tracking and reporting
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Fields for budgets and costs
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free plan user limit
Offline Mode