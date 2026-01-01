The #1 Runn Alternative

Runn plans capacity. ClickUp delivers the work.

ClickUp unites resource planning, task execution, time tracking, and team collaboration so you ship projects without switching between planning and delivery tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs Runn

Runn forecasts capacity but can't execute work. ClickUp connects planning to delivery in one workspace.

Runn

  • Resource planning without task execution capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and collaboration
  • Free plan limited to 5 people maximum
  • No native task management or workflow automation
  • Timesheets exist but lack execution context

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Workload view shows real-time capacity and prevents burnout
  • Timeline (Gantt) views for project planning and dependencies
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Runn

ClickUp connects capacity planning to actual work delivery with tasks, time tracking, automations, and team collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Runn

Resource & Capacity Management
Workload view for capacity planning
Skills-based resource allocation
Utilization tracking and reporting
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
15+ view types
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Time Tracking & Financial Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Fields for budgets and costs
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Workflow automations
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Access
Free plan user limit
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT