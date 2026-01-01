ClickUp
roXtra Documents
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and edit history
Proofing for PDFs, images, and videos
Full-text search across documents and tasks
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view for process planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and approval workflows
Recurring tasks for periodic reviews
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks