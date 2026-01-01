The #1 roXtra Documents Alternative

roXtra controls documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so quality teams execute faster without switching between document libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs roXtra Documents

roXtra manages compliance documentation. ClickUp connects documents to execution so quality initiatives move from approval to delivery.

roXtra Documents

  • Document control focused; separate tools for project execution
  • Folder-based organization without visual project timelines
  • MS Office integration for editing; limited native collaboration
  • Custom pricing based on requirements
  • Workflow configuration requires setup and training

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Task dependencies and Timeline views for process workflows
  • Proofing to annotate PDFs and images with assigned feedback
  • Custom Fields for compliance tags and approval tracking
  • 100+ automations for approval chains and reminders
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with roXtra Documents?

ClickUp connects compliance documentation to task execution, Goals, and team collaboration. Automate approval workflows, track time on quality initiatives, and see progress in real time.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

roXtra Documents

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and edit history
Proofing for PDFs, images, and videos
Full-text search across documents and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view for process planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and approval workflows
Recurring tasks for periodic reviews
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations & Pricing
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT