The #1 RohanRFP Alternative

RohanRFP writes proposals. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites proposal drafting, compliance tracking, team collaboration, and delivery timelines so federal contractors move from solicitation to submission without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs RohanRFP

RohanRFP generates content but leaves teams juggling separate tools for task management, timelines, and collaboration. ClickUp connects the entire proposal lifecycle in one workspace.

RohanRFP

  • AI content generation without project management
  • No native task tracking or timeline views
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • Limited workflow automation capabilities
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for proposal deadlines
  • Custom Fields and Formula Fields for compliance matrices
  • 100+ automations for review cycles and approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over RohanRFP

ClickUp connects proposal writing, compliance tracking, team coordination, and delivery timelines so federal contractors manage the entire RFP lifecycle without tool-switching or performance slowdowns.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

RohanRFP

AI & Content Generation
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across content
AI agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for proposal deadlines
Workload view for team capacity
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Proofing for annotating attachments
Compliance & Custom Fields
Custom Fields for compliance tracking
Limited field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Table view for compliance matrices
Chat & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Limited automation capabilities
Recurring tasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Integrations
Zoom integration
Microsoft OneDrive/SharePoint
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
Expensive enterprise pricing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT