ClickUp
RohanRFP
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across content
AI agents for workflow automation
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for proposal deadlines
Workload view for team capacity
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Proofing for annotating attachments
Custom Fields for compliance tracking
Limited field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Table view for compliance matrices
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workflow automations
Limited automation capabilities
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Zoom integration
Microsoft OneDrive/SharePoint
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
Expensive enterprise pricing