The #1 Robaws Alternative

Robaws manages construction. ClickUp builds it.

ClickUp unites quotations, invoicing, project tracking, and field coordination in one workspace so construction teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship projects faster.
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Build projects without the complexity

ClickUp vs Robaws

Robaws locks essential features behind expensive licenses. ClickUp gives teams unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration tools on the Free Forever plan.

Robaws

  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory licenses
  • Separate tools for different construction workflows
  • Limited views optimized for construction-specific processes
  • Basic automation for repetitive tasks
  • Pre-built calculation modules for estimation

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for project tracking
  • 100+ automations for quotations, invoicing, and workflows
  • Formula Fields for margin calculations and cost estimation
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Robaws

ClickUp delivers project management, financial tracking, and field coordination without expensive licenses. Customize workflows, automate invoicing, and keep office and site teams connected in real time.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Robaws

Project Management & Planning
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Financial Management & Invoicing
Custom Fields for quotations and invoicing
Formula Fields for margin calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Field Operations & Collaboration
Mobile app with Offline Mode
Real-time Chat for office and site teams
Proofing for annotating images and PDFs
Digital work orders with real-time updates
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Automations for repetitive workflows
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login for basic features
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