ClickUp
Robaws
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields for quotations and invoicing
Formula Fields for margin calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Mobile app with Offline Mode
Real-time Chat for office and site teams
Proofing for annotating images and PDFs
Digital work orders with real-time updates
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
AI-powered writing and task summarization
Automations for repetitive workflows
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login for basic features