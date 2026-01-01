ClickUp
Ringy
VoIP softphone with click-to-call
Call recordings and automatic call logs
Local presence dialing
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Customizable CRM with visual pipelines
Unlimited contacts
Lead segmentation and tagging
Drip campaigns and email marketing
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant)
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Zapier integration
Google Calendar integration
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan
24/7 support on all plans