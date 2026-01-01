The #1 Ringy Alternative

Ringy dials calls. ClickUp closes deals and ships work.

ClickUp unites CRM pipelines, task automation, Docs, Chat, and Goals so sales and operations teams collaborate without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for teams that do more than dial

ClickUp vs Ringy

Ringy focuses on calling and lead tracking. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery, marketing campaigns, and team collaboration.

Ringy

  • VoIP softphone with local presence dialing and call recordings
  • Drip campaigns and SMS marketing for lead nurturing
  • Automated sales pipeline with lead tagging and segmentation
  • Mobile app for remote calling and CRM access
  • Unlimited contacts but limited project management features

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Money, Progress, Formula)
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for lead routing, follow-ups, and status changes
  • Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views for pipeline visibility
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Ringy

Ringy excels at calling and lead tracking. ClickUp adds task management, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards so sales teams collaborate with operations, marketing, and product without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ringy

Communication & Calling
VoIP softphone with click-to-call
Call recordings and automatic call logs
Local presence dialing
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
CRM & Lead Management
Customizable CRM with visual pipelines
Unlimited contacts
Lead segmentation and tagging
Drip campaigns and email marketing
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant)
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Integrations
Zapier integration
Google Calendar integration
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
24/7 support on all plans
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