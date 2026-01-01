ClickUp
RIB iTWO
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Critical path planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Formula Fields for cost calculations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans without enterprise licensing