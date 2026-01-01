The #1 RIB iTWO Alternative

RIB iTWO plans projects. ClickUp gets them done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so construction teams collaborate in real time without expensive enterprise licenses or steep learning curves.
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ClickUp vs RIB iTWO

Stop paying enterprise prices for complex workflows. ClickUp brings planning, execution, and collaboration into one affordable workspace.

RIB iTWO

  • Expensive enterprise licensing with per-user costs
  • Steep learning curve requiring extensive documentation
  • Complex setup for advanced use cases
  • Requires stable internet for cloud collaboration
  • Limited to construction-specific workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and 15+ views for planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Works offline for field teams with unstable connectivity
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over RIB iTWO

ClickUp delivers project planning, resource management, and team collaboration without the complexity or cost of enterprise construction platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

RIB iTWO

Project Planning & Scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies
Critical path planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Time & Cost Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Formula Fields for cost calculations
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Accessibility & Offline Work
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans without enterprise licensing
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT