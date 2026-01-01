ClickUp
RIB Connex
Custom statuses for workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Progress, Money)
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile task creation and updates
Photo annotations on mobile
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing