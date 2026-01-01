The #1 RIB Connex Alternative

RIB Connex tracks construction. ClickUp delivers it.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat so construction teams coordinate field-to-office work without switching tools or paying per seat.
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ClickUp vs RIB Connex

RIB Connex specializes in construction workflows. ClickUp delivers the same coordination plus native Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace.

RIB Connex

  • Separate tools for communication and documentation
  • Limited offline capabilities for mobile field teams
  • Configurable workflows but fewer automation options
  • Focused on construction-specific processes
  • Pricing requires contact for quote

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Offline Mode for field teams without connectivity
  • Custom statuses and 15+ Custom Field types for RFIs, NCRs, and variation orders
  • 100+ automations to streamline inspections and closeout workflows
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over RIB Connex

ClickUp combines construction workflows with native Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams coordinate inspections, manage defects, and track progress without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

RIB Connex

Construction Management
Custom statuses for workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Progress, Money)
Field Management & Mobile
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile task creation and updates
Photo annotations on mobile
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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