The #1 Rezolve AI Alternative

Rezolve AI optimizes checkout. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI specializes in ecommerce checkout and conversational commerce. ClickUp powers end-to-end work management for teams of any size.

Rezolve AI

  • Focused on ecommerce checkout and conversational commerce
  • No native task management or project planning tools
  • Limited to retail and ecommerce use cases
  • Requires integration with external project management systems
  • Pricing not transparent; enterprise-focused solution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited automations on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Rezolve AI?

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and automation for teams across industries. Rezolve AI specializes in ecommerce checkout optimization.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Rezolve AI

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing for all plan tiers
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