ClickUp
Rezolve AI
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing for all plan tiers