The #1 Rexx Systems Alternative

Rexx Systems modules up costs. ClickUp opens up work.

ClickUp unites recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and goals in one workspace so HR teams move faster without buying separate modules.
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Built for HR teams who need flexibility, not fragmentation

ClickUp vs Rexx Systems

Stop paying for modules you don't need. ClickUp gives you recruiting, personnel management, and talent workflows in one affordable platform.

Rexx Systems

  • Separate modules for recruiting, personnel, and talent management
  • Limited views; primarily list-based workflows
  • No native chat or collaboration tools
  • Modular pricing increases as you add functionality
  • Requires implementation projects and professional services

ClickUp

  • Recruiting, onboarding, and performance tracking in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for HR workflows
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards; no separate tools
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields for employee data, compliance tracking, and analytics
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Why HR teams choose ClickUp over Rexx Systems

ClickUp delivers end-to-end HR workflows without module add-ons. Manage recruiting pipelines, employee records, performance reviews, and goals in one unified workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Rexx Systems

Recruitment & Talent Management
Applicant tracking and candidate pipelines
Talent management and succession planning
Seamless candidate-to-employee transition
Tasks & HR Workflows
Custom statuses for HR processes
15+ specialized views
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for HR processes
Native time tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Flexible guest permissions
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Modular pricing structure
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT