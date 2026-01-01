ClickUp
Rexx Systems
Applicant tracking and candidate pipelines
Talent management and succession planning
Seamless candidate-to-employee transition
Custom statuses for HR processes
15+ specialized views
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for HR processes
Native time tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Flexible guest permissions
AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan
Modular pricing structure