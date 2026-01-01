ClickUp
Revenue AI
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Money, Progress, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration