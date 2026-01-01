The #1 Revenue AI Alternative

Revenue AI tracks data. ClickUp turns it into action.

ClickUp unites pricing strategy, execution tracking, and cross-team collaboration so revenue teams ship decisions faster without switching between analytics platforms and project tools.
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Built for teams who execute, not just analyze

ClickUp vs Revenue AI

Revenue AI delivers insights. ClickUp connects strategy to daily execution so your pricing decisions actually ship.

Revenue AI

  • Analytics platform requiring separate PM tools for execution
  • No native task management or time tracking capabilities
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-department workflows
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory login requirements
  • Steep learning curve with frequent documentation consultation

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for project accountability
  • 100+ automations to alert teams when pricing tasks hit milestones
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why revenue teams choose ClickUp over Revenue AI

ClickUp bridges the gap between pricing strategy and field execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration. Revenue AI delivers insights but leaves teams scrambling across tools to act on them.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Revenue AI

AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Money, Progress, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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