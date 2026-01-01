ClickUp
Replit
AI code completion and generation
Visual editor with design import
Real-time collaborative editing
Offline Mode
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Link Docs directly to tasks
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free plan caps development time at 1200 minutes per month
Private workspaces on free tier
Private apps require paid plans