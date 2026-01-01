The #1 Replit Alternative

Replit builds prototypes. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams move from concept to delivery without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Replit

Replit excels at rapid prototyping but lacks the project management depth teams need for full-scale delivery.

Replit

  • Development-focused with limited project management tools
  • Requires paid plans for private apps and advanced collaboration
  • Free plan caps development time at 1200 minutes per month
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt charts
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Offline Mode keeps you productive without connectivity
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Replit?

ClickUp provides the project management infrastructure development teams need to coordinate work, track progress, and ship on schedule.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Replit

Development & Collaboration
AI code completion and generation
Visual editor with design import
Real-time collaborative editing
Offline Mode
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Link Docs directly to tasks
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free plan caps development time at 1200 minutes per month
Private workspaces on free tier
Private apps require paid plans
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