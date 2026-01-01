The #1 Repasat Alternative

Repasat manages invoices. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites CRM, project management, time tracking, and team collaboration so you can move from quote to delivery without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Repasat

Repasat focuses on invoicing and compliance. ClickUp connects the entire workflow from sales pipeline to project delivery.

Repasat

  • Invoicing and billing focused with limited project views
  • Separate modules for CRM, projects, and warehouse
  • Basic task management without advanced dependencies
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Spain-focused compliance (Verifactu)

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for sales tracking
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Repasat?

ClickUp connects sales, service delivery, and team collaboration in one workspace. Automate workflows, track time natively, and give every stakeholder visibility without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Repasat

CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline views (Board, Table, Timeline)
Quote-to-invoice workflow automation
Native invoicing and billing
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and maintenance schedules
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Service ticket management with custom statuses
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT