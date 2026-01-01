ClickUp
Repasat
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline views (Board, Table, Timeline)
Quote-to-invoice workflow automation
Native invoicing and billing
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and maintenance schedules
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Service ticket management with custom statuses
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Native integrations
Free Forever plan