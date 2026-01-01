ClickUp
RepairShopr
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Email integration
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Forms for intake
Automations
ClickUp AI
Connected Search
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
QuickBooks sync
Slack integration
Offline Mode
Unlimited members
Multi-location support
Guest access