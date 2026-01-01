The #1 RepairShopr Alternative

RepairShopr tracks tickets. ClickUp runs your shop.

ClickUp unites task management, customer communication, team scheduling, and reporting so repair shops eliminate tool sprawl and keep work moving without switching platforms.
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Run your repair business without the limits

ClickUp vs RepairShopr

RepairShopr locks features behind paid tiers and monthly ticket caps. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, team collaboration, and automation on flexible plans.

RepairShopr

  • 75 tickets per month on Starter plan ($49/month)
  • Separate tools for documentation and team chat
  • Limited customization without paid upgrades
  • Basic automation requires higher tiers
  • Single user account on Starter plan

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for customer details, repair types, and priority
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Timeline and Board views for tracking job progress
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why repair shops choose ClickUp over RepairShopr

ClickUp delivers task management, customer tracking, team collaboration, and reporting without monthly ticket limits or forced upgrades. Scale your shop without hitting paywalls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

RepairShopr

Task & Ticket Management
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Organization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Table view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Email integration
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Customization & Fields
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Forms for intake
Automation & AI
Automations
ClickUp AI
Connected Search
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Integrations & Connectivity
Zoom integration
QuickBooks sync
Slack integration
Offline Mode
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members
Multi-location support
Guest access
SOC 2
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT