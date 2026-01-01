ClickUp
Relay.app
Native automations with 100+ triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Approval workflows with task assignments
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Real-time Chat with task assignments
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic task rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members