The #1 Relay.app Alternative

Relay.app automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without switching between workflow builders and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Relay.app

Relay.app builds automations. ClickUp connects automation to execution so teams deliver results, not just workflows.

Relay.app

  • Workflow builder separate from project execution tools
  • Human-in-the-loop steps require switching to other apps
  • Limited views for managing work after automation triggers
  • No native time tracking or goal management
  • Requires paid plans for team collaboration features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ native automations with conditional logic and approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for execution
  • Native time tracking and goal rollup from tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Relay.app

ClickUp connects automation to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace. Automate routine work, then track progress without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Relay.app

AI & Automation
Native automations with 100+ triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Approval workflows with task assignments
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task assignments
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic task rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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