The #1 Reecall Alternative

Reecall handles calls. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute strategy without switching between voice AI and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Reecall

Reecall optimizes phone conversations. ClickUp connects those conversations to roadmaps, sprints, and delivery.

Reecall

  • Voice AI agents for phone conversations only
  • Limited to call automation and routing
  • No project management or task tracking
  • Focused on telecommunications use cases
  • Requires separate tools for execution and delivery

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond voice
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Reecall?

Reecall automates phone interactions. ClickUp automates phone interactions AND connects them to roadmaps, sprints, docs, and team collaboration so nothing falls through the cracks.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Reecall

AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Voice AI agents for phone conversations
AI Agents (Autopilot) for task automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Integrations
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Salesforce, etc.)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT