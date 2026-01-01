ClickUp
Reecall
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Voice AI agents for phone conversations
AI Agents (Autopilot) for task automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Salesforce, etc.)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members