ClickUp
Redwood RunMyJobs
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing, summarization, and task generation
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp + connected apps)
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive, Salesforce)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members