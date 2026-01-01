The #1 Redwood RunMyJobs Alternative

Redwood automates jobs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per job.
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ClickUp vs Redwood RunMyJobs

Redwood orchestrates backend processes. ClickUp connects people, projects, and execution in one workspace.

Redwood RunMyJobs

  • Job-based pricing scales with usage
  • Focused on backend job scheduling and orchestration
  • Requires technical setup for advanced workflows
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-team projects
  • Designed for IT operations, not creative or marketing teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Redwood RunMyJobs

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and automations together so teams collaborate in real time without tool sprawl or per-job fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Redwood RunMyJobs

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing, summarization, and task generation
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp + connected apps)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Integrations
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive, Salesforce)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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