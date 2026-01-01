The #1 Recurrency Alternative

Recurrency forecasts inventory. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations so operations teams manage inventory, purchasing, and sales without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Recurrency

Recurrency specializes in inventory forecasting. ClickUp handles the entire workflow—from demand planning to order fulfillment.

Recurrency

  • Separate tools required for task management and collaboration
  • Limited to inventory reporting and forecasting views
  • Automation focused only on purchase order generation
  • No native time tracking for operations teams
  • Per-user pricing with feature restrictions on lower tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Table, Timeline, and Workload for operations
  • 100+ automations for replenishment alerts and order workflows
  • Native time tracking and reporting across all work
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why operations teams choose ClickUp over Recurrency

ClickUp provides the full operations toolkit—inventory tracking, order management, team collaboration, and real-time reporting—without requiring multiple subscriptions or integrations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Recurrency

Inventory & Demand Planning
Custom inventory tracking fields
Real-time KPI dashboards
Table view for spreadsheet-style data work
Automated demand forecasting
Tasks & Operations Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Pricing & Access
Unlimited users
Free Forever plan
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