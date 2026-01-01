ClickUp
Recurrency
Custom inventory tracking fields
Real-time KPI dashboards
Table view for spreadsheet-style data work
Automated demand forecasting
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across tools
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Unlimited users
Free Forever plan