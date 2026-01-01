The #1 RealCADENCE Alternative

RealCADENCE tracks tasks. ClickUp executes strategy.

ClickUp connects strategic goals to daily execution with native Docs, Chat, Dashboards, and 15+ views so multi-location teams align faster without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Execute strategy across every location

ClickUp vs RealCADENCE

RealCADENCE tracks checklists and SOPs. ClickUp unites strategy, execution, and communication in one workspace.

RealCADENCE

  • Strategy tracking separate from collaboration tools
  • No native Docs, Whiteboards, or Chat for team alignment
  • Dashboard limited to operational checklists and task status
  • Manual process enforcement across multiple locations
  • Pricing and plan details not publicly available

ClickUp

  • Native Goals link to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and 15+ views in one workspace
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for real-time visibility
  • 100+ automations enforce process consistency across locations
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over RealCADENCE

ClickUp connects strategic planning to daily execution with Goals, Dashboards, native collaboration, and 100+ automations so multi-location teams stay aligned without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

RealCADENCE

Strategic Planning & Execution
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
OKR and KPI tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Task & Process Management
Checklist templates and recurring tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ Custom Field types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email
100+ automation triggers and actions
Views & Visibility
15+ view types: List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages and rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Intelligence
ClickUp Brain: AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Time Tracking & Performance
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Performance tracking with task completion metrics
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT