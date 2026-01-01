ClickUp
RealCADENCE
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
OKR and KPI tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Checklist templates and recurring tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ Custom Field types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ view types: List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages and rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp Brain: AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Performance tracking with task completion metrics
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members