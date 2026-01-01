ClickUp
Rankmi
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode