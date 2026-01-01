The #1 Rankmi Alternative

Rankmi tracks HR data. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, goals, docs, and automations so teams execute strategy without switching between HR systems and project tools.
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Execute strategy, not just track it

ClickUp vs Rankmi

Rankmi centralizes HR analytics. ClickUp connects strategy to execution so teams ship work, not just monitor metrics.

Rankmi

  • HR-focused analytics and dashboards
  • Separate tools needed for project execution
  • Limited workflow automation outside HR processes
  • Primarily data visualization, not task management
  • Requires paid plans for full platform access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to streamline approvals and workflows
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Rankmi

Rankmi excels at HR analytics. ClickUp connects people strategy to project delivery with tasks, goals, automations, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Rankmi

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals & Performance Tracking
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Customization
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT