The #1 Raapyd Sales Force Automation Alternative

Raapyd automates sales tasks. ClickUp unites your work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and chat into one workspace so sales teams close deals faster without juggling disconnected tools.
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ClickUp vs Raapyd Sales Force Automation

Raapyd automates sales workflows but leaves teams switching between tools. ClickUp unites pipeline management, collaboration, and reporting in one platform.

Raapyd Sales Force Automation

  • Sales automation focused; requires separate tools for docs and collaboration
  • Limited view options for visualizing pipeline stages
  • Workflow automation available but lacks breadth for cross-functional teams
  • Reporting and analytics included but not customizable for unique workflows
  • Mobile access available but no offline functionality for field teams

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Board, and Workload for pipeline visibility
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-ups and data entry
  • Real-time dashboards with custom reporting and forecasting
  • Offline Mode keeps field reps productive without connectivity
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Why sales teams choose ClickUp over Raapyd

ClickUp delivers pipeline management, team collaboration, and AI-powered insights in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and close deals faster with unified workflows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Raapyd Sales Force Automation

Sales Management
Lead and contact management
Sales pipeline visualization
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for sales data
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotations
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing and task assistance
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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