ClickUp
Raapyd Sales Force Automation
Lead and contact management
Sales pipeline visualization
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields for sales data
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotations
Workflow automations
AI writing and task assistance
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan