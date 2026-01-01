ClickUp
QuickBooks Online Advanced
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple assignees per task
Real-time chat
Collaborative whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Screen recording (Clip)
Collaborative docs with rich formatting
Link docs directly to tasks
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Custom dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members