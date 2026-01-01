The #1 QuickBooks Online Advanced Alternative

QuickBooks tracks money. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, goals, docs, and time tracking so teams ship projects faster without juggling accounting software and project tools.
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Built for teams that do more than bookkeeping

ClickUp vs QuickBooks Online Advanced

QuickBooks excels at financials but can't manage projects, track deliverables, or automate workflows beyond invoicing.

QuickBooks Online Advanced

  • Built for accounting and financial reporting, not project execution
  • Limited to dashboards and spreadsheet syncing for visibility
  • Workflow automation focused on invoicing and payment reminders
  • No native chat, whiteboards, or collaborative docs
  • Expensive per-user pricing for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for project planning
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond invoicing
  • Real-time chat and whiteboards for team collaboration
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over QuickBooks for work management

QuickBooks handles your books. ClickUp handles everything else—tasks, goals, docs, automations, and team collaboration without expensive add-ons.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

QuickBooks Online Advanced

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Multiple assignees per task
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Screen recording (Clip)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with rich formatting
Link docs directly to tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Visibility
Custom dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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