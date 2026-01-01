The #1 Quantive StrategyAI Alternative

Strategy tools plan. ClickUp executes.

ClickUp connects goals to tasks with automatic progress rollup, native time tracking, and 15+ views so strategic plans become shipped work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Quantive StrategyAI

Quantive focuses on strategic planning. ClickUp unites planning and execution so goals update as work completes.

Quantive StrategyAI

  • Strategic planning focused on OKRs and KPIs
  • Task management exists but isn't core strength
  • Limited execution views compared to dedicated PM tools
  • Automations limited to progress reminders
  • No free plan; Teams plan required for core features

ClickUp

  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Native time tracking, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for execution visibility
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual status updates
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from Quantive?

Quantive excels at strategic planning. ClickUp connects strategy to daily execution with native tasks, time tracking, and real-time collaboration so teams ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Quantive StrategyAI

Goal Management
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Goal milestones and checkpoints
OKR and KPI tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Formula Fields for calculations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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