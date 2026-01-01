ClickUp
Quantive StrategyAI
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Goal milestones and checkpoints
OKR and KPI tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Formula Fields for calculations
Free Forever plan