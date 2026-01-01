ClickUp
Quantios NavOne
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Automated compliance tracking available
Multiple assignees per task
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with start/stop timers
Time clock and recording functionality
Timesheet approvals
Workflow-based timesheet approval
Billable hours tracking and reporting
Disbursement management and billing
Custom Fields for rates and budgets
Flexible fee structures and price lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for document feedback
SyncUps for team meetings
Automated compliance deadline tracking
Automated compliance tracking and AEOI support
Workflow automations
Customizable workflow automation with rules engine
Custom Fields for risk scoring
Risk register with scoring and weighting
Document linking in workflows
Document linking within workflow processes
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Customizable dashboards for treasury management
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time tracking reports
Time tracking with reporting capabilities
Zoom integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Built on Microsoft Dynamics platform
Requires specialized infrastructure
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients