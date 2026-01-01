The #1 Quantios NavOne Alternative

NavOne tracks compliance. ClickUp runs your firm.

ClickUp unites client work, compliance deadlines, and team collaboration in one workspace so professional services firms eliminate tool sprawl and deliver faster.
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Built for professional services teams

ClickUp vs Quantios NavOne

NavOne specializes in compliance tracking for financial services. ClickUp orchestrates all client work, projects, and collaboration across your entire firm.

Quantios NavOne

  • Compliance-focused platform for financial services
  • Requires Microsoft Dynamics infrastructure
  • Limited project management and collaboration tools
  • Specialized for accounting and regulatory workflows
  • Built for trust companies and corporate service providers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) views with dependencies for project tracking
  • Native time tracking with billable hours and reporting
  • 100+ automations for compliance alerts and approvals
  • Custom Fields (Money, Formula, Date) for budgets and deadlines
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Quantios NavOne

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project coordination, client collaboration, and compliance tracking without requiring specialized financial software infrastructure.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Quantios NavOne

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Automated compliance tracking available
Multiple assignees per task
Workload view for capacity planning
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with start/stop timers
Time clock and recording functionality
Timesheet approvals
Workflow-based timesheet approval
Billable hours tracking and reporting
Disbursement management and billing
Custom Fields for rates and budgets
Flexible fee structures and price lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for document feedback
SyncUps for team meetings
Compliance & Workflow Automation
Automated compliance deadline tracking
Automated compliance tracking and AEOI support
Workflow automations
Customizable workflow automation with rules engine
Custom Fields for risk scoring
Risk register with scoring and weighting
Document linking in workflows
Document linking within workflow processes
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Customizable dashboards for treasury management
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Time tracking reports
Time tracking with reporting capabilities
Integrations & Platform
Zoom integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Built on Microsoft Dynamics platform
Requires specialized infrastructure
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients
SOC 2
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT