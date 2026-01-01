The #1 Quadient Accounts Payable Automation Alternative

Quadient automates invoices. ClickUp runs your whole business.

ClickUp unites AP workflows, project tracking, team chat, and goals so finance teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship work faster.
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ClickUp vs Quadient Accounts Payable Automation

Quadient automates invoices but leaves teams juggling separate tools for projects, docs, and collaboration.

Quadient Accounts Payable Automation

  • Invoice automation only; requires separate tools for projects
  • Limited to AP workflows; no task management or collaboration
  • One legal entity included; additional entities cost extra
  • 16-hour support response time on standard plans
  • Focused on invoice processing and payment approvals

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and 100+ automations for AP workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting and audit trails
  • 15+ views including Table, Timeline, and Workload
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Quadient AP Automation

ClickUp delivers invoice tracking, project management, team collaboration, and AI in one platform so finance teams work faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Quadient Accounts Payable Automation

Invoice & Document Management
Invoice tracking and approval workflows
Document search and retrieval
Annotate PDFs and images
Digital audit trail
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered search across connected apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Real-time spend visibility
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited user access
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