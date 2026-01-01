ClickUp
Quadient Accounts Payable Automation
Invoice tracking and approval workflows
Document search and retrieval
Annotate PDFs and images
Digital audit trail
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered search across connected apps
Custom Dashboards
Real-time spend visibility
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan
Unlimited user access