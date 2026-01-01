The #1 QReserve Alternative

QReserve schedules rooms. ClickUp runs your work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs QReserve

QReserve specializes in resource booking. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with native docs, chat, and automations.

QReserve

  • Focused on resource scheduling and equipment loans
  • Limited workflow automations (3 on Starter plan)
  • No native docs or collaborative writing surfaces
  • Primarily calendar and booking views
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting capabilities
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over QReserve

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and automations in one platform. Stop juggling separate tools for scheduling, project tracking, and team collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

QReserve

Resource Management
Calendar views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for resource tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Google Calendar sync
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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