ClickUp
QReserve
Calendar views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for resource tracking
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Google Calendar sync
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members